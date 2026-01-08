BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by February 10 whether to clear Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz, its largest deal ever, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

Alphabet announced the deal in March last year as it doubles down on cybersecurity to sharpen its edge in the cloud-computing race against Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Tech deals have in recent years faced intense regulatory scrutiny on concerns that dominant companies may further boost their market power.

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, can either clear the deal with or without demanding concessions during its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

The acquisition secured the U.S. green light in November last year.

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Bernadette Baum)