EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz deal by February 10
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by February 10 whether to clear Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz, its largest deal ever, according to a filing on the European Commission website.
Alphabet announced the deal in March last year as it doubles down on cybersecurity to sharpen its edge in the cloud-computing race against Amazon.com and Microsoft.
Tech deals have in recent years faced intense regulatory scrutiny on concerns that dominant companies may further boost their market power.
The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, can either clear the deal with or without demanding concessions during its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.
The acquisition secured the U.S. green light in November last year.
(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Bernadette Baum)
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks are often aimed at accessing, changing, or destroying sensitive information.
An acquisition is the process where one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control. This is often done to expand market reach or enhance capabilities.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and upholding EU treaties, including overseeing competition policies.
Market power is the ability of a company to influence the price of a product or service in the market. Companies with significant market power can set prices above competitive levels.
