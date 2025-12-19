Home > Finance > Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Finance

Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

MILAN, Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - The founding family of Italian fashion house Etro has sold ‍the ‌minority stake it still owned in the brand to a group of ⁠investors including Turkish group RAMS ‌Global, the company said on Friday.

L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH, will remain Etro's majority owner and "will continue to actively support the ⁠brand's long-term growth strategy," Etro added.

The new investors comprise also Italian fashion group Swinger International ​and small private equity firm RSI.

In addition to buying ‌the stake, they all subscribed ⁠to a capital increase that will lower L Catterton's holding in Etro to between 51% and 55% from around 65%.

When including both the ​acquisition and the capital increase, the deal is worth around 70 million euros ($82 million), two sources close to the matter said. Etro did not disclose financial details.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Cardinali will remain at the helm, while ​Faruk ‍Bülbül, representing RAMS Global, will ​become chairman of the board.

L Catterton bought a 60% stake in the brand known for its paisley motif four years ago, and it slightly increased the holding over the years.

The company, founded by Gimmo Etro in 1968, has been struggling with its turnaround. Last year it posted a net ⁠loss of 23 million euros with net revenues declining to 245 million euros from 261 million euros, according ​to filings with the local chambers of commerce reviewed by Reuters.

Rothschild advised L Catterton and the Etro family on the deal.

Rothschild had been hired in 2024 to look for a new investor ‌who could buy all or part of the Etro fashion group, sources had previously told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)

Related Posts
Spain's Cementos Molins buys Semapa's cement maker Secil for $1.64 billion
Spain's Cementos Molins buys Semapa's cement maker Secil for $1.64 billion
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
Sterling hits 17-year high against yen as traders overlook rate divergence
Sterling hits 17-year high against yen as traders overlook rate divergence
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures
ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures
Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets
Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets
Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info
Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

SSE's transmission arm secures $1.34 billion UK-backed facility for Scotland power grid 

SSE's transmission arm secures $1.34 billion UK-backed facility for Scotland power grid 

Spain's BBVA announces $4.64 billion share buyback

Spain's BBVA announces $4.64 billion share buyback

WH Smith's projects flat profit for 2026 as it reviews some US businesses

WH Smith's projects flat profit for 2026 as it reviews some US businesses

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

Clariant sells Venezuelan business

Clariant sells Venezuelan business

Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million

Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million

UK consumers reined in their shopping in run-up to budget

UK consumers reined in their shopping in run-up to budget

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

Oil set for second straight weekly decline on supply outlook

Oil set for second straight weekly decline on supply outlook

UK consumer sentiment rises to joint-highest of year, GfK says

UK consumer sentiment rises to joint-highest of year, GfK says

Japan bond yields jump after BOJ hike, Wall Street poised for gains

Japan bond yields jump after BOJ hike, Wall Street poised for gains

View All Finance Posts