By ‌Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta holds ‍at ‌least a 3% stake in EssilorLuxottica, a ⁠board director at ‌the European firm behind Ray-Ban glasses said on Tuesday.

The Meta stake has previously been reported from ⁠sources but not confirmed by either firm. The pair are ​working closely together on Ray-Ban ‌Meta AI-powered glasses.

Jose Gonzalo, ⁠executive director at French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance and an independent director on EssilorLuxottica's ​board, said that number could rise.

"It's at least 3%," he said, adding it was possibly up to 5% although likely ​at ‍the lower end ​of that range. He added that "nothing is stopping them from continuing to grow (their stake)".

Meta did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. EssilorLuxottica was not immediately available for ⁠a comment.

Gonzalo added that Meta was not currently seeking a seat ​on the board.

"They are not represented on the board, they have not asked for representation on the board," he ‌said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;Additional reporting from Elisa Anzolin and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Louise Heavens)