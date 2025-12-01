EssilorLuxottica's wearables chief Basilico resigns effective January 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica's Chief Wearables Officer Rocco Basilico will step down from his role, effective January 2026, a spokesperson for the eyewear company said on Monday.
"After six years supporting our smart eyewear journey, Rocco Basilico has decided to pursue his personal interests outside of the company", the spokesperson said.
"He leaves at a time when our position as the category leader is well defined and our talent pipeline, particularly in the wearables space, is very healthy."
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)