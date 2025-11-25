(Reuters) -EssilorLuxottica faces a three-day strike by around 9,000 French workers later this week, union FO Metaux said on Tuesday, citing demands for better wages following the eyewear company's record quarterly performance.

The nationwide strike, set to occur from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, marks the first time all union organizations are coordinating action across all EssilorLuxottica entities, the union said in a statement.

The world's biggest eyewear company, formed from the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor in 2018, reported sales of 6.87 billion euros ($7.94 billion) in the three months through September, its highest ever in a quarter.

EssilorLuxottica owns several manufacturing plants, distribution, research and development centres in France, as well as retail shops. Earlier this year, it opened a new facility to boost production of ophthalmic lenses in the Grand Paris region.

EssilorLuxottica declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8654 euros)

