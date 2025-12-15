Italy's competition authority drops probe into Eni's Plenitude unit
Italy's competition authority drops probe into Eni's Plenitude unit
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority (AGCM) has closed an investigation into alleged unfair commercial practices concerning energy group Eni's unit Plenitude and will take no further action, the regulator said in a weekly bulletin on Monday.
The investigation, launched in March, looked into the methods used by Eni's retail and renewable business when renewing contracts.
Between May and September 2024, clients had complained that their electricity and gas supply contracts were renewed with different terms and conditions and without any prior notice from the company, the authority said at the time.
Italy's competition watchdog also polices consumer rights.
Eni has pledged to sharpen efforts - including by sending emails, SMS texts and registered letters - to warn customers of changed terms and conditions, and offer partial compensation to those who have lost out from them, the AGCM bulletin said.
About 90,000-110,000 customers should be eligible for compensation, at a cost for Eni of 2-6 million euros ($2.35-7.05 million), the regulator said.
"The commitments proposed by Eni Plenitude (...) are suitable for remedying the potential illegality of the commercial practice contested (in March)," the agency concluded.
($1 = 0.8511 euros)
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)
Explore more articles in the Finance category