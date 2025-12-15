ROME, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority (AGCM) has closed ‍an investigation ‌into alleged unfair commercial practices concerning energy group ⁠Eni's unit Plenitude ‌and will take no further action, the regulator said in a weekly bulletin on Monday.

The investigation, launched in ⁠March, looked into the methods used by Eni's retail and ​renewable business when renewing contracts.

Between May ‌and September 2024, clients ⁠had complained that their electricity and gas supply contracts were renewed with different terms and ​conditions and without any prior notice from the company, the authority said at the time.

Italy's competition watchdog also polices consumer rights.

Eni has pledged ​to ‍sharpen efforts - including ​by sending emails, SMS texts and registered letters - to warn customers of changed terms and conditions, and offer partial compensation to those who have lost out from them, the AGCM bulletin said.

About 90,000-110,000 ⁠customers should be eligible for compensation, at a cost for Eni of ​2-6 million euros ($2.35-7.05 million), the regulator said.

"The commitments proposed by Eni Plenitude (...) are suitable for remedying the potential illegality of ‌the commercial practice contested (in March)," the agency concluded.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)