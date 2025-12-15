Italy's Enel buys wind farms in Germany in 80-million-euro deal
Italy's Enel buys wind farms in Germany in 80-million-euro deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's largest utility Enel has completed the purchase of two onshore wind farm projects in Germany, the company said on Monday, marking its first significant acquisition of renewable power plants in the country.
The deal is worth around 80 million euros ($94 million) including debt, Enel said, adding that the acquisition would contribute approximately 10 million euros per year to its ordinary core earnings.
The wind plants, with a total installed capacity of 51 megawatts, are linked to a tariff scheme that ensures a minimum remuneration level for the electricity they produce, Enel said.
($1 = 0.8516 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)
Explore more articles in the Finance category