Top Stories
Elon Musk’s Neuralink receives Canadian approval for brain chip trial
Published : 2 days ago, on
(Reuters) – Elon Musk’s Neuralink said on Wednesday it has received approval to launch its first clinical trial in Canada for a device designed to give paralysed individuals the ability to use digital devices simply by thinking.
The brain chip startup said the Canadian study aims to assess the safety and initial functionality of its implant which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control external devices with their thoughts.
Canada’s University Health Network hospital said in a separate statement that its Toronto facility had been selected to perform the complex neurosurgical procedure.
Regulator Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the United States, Neuralink has already implanted the device in two patients. The company says the device is working well in the second trial patient, who has been using it to play video games and learn how to design 3D objects.
Founded in 2016 by Musk and a group of engineers, Neuralink is also building a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull, which it says could eventually help disabled patients to move and communicate again, and restore vision.
In September, the startup received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “breakthrough device” designation for its experimental implant aimed at restoring vision.
(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nicholas Yong)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Finance3 days ago
Amcor to buy Berry Global in $8.4 billion deal to create packaging powerhouse
-
Finance4 days ago
Packaging firm Amcor to buy US peer Berry for $8.43 billion
-
Trading3 days ago
Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers
-
Investing4 days ago
European stocks sink as investors flock to safety amid geopolitical jitters