Top Stories ELECTIVA MARKS A LANDMARK FIRST YEAR WITH MAJOR SENIOR APPOINTMENTS AND EXPANSION MILESTONES ELECTIVA MARKS A LANDMARK FIRST YEAR WITH MAJOR SENIOR APPOINTMENTS AND EXPANSION MILESTONES

UK healthcare group announces strategic hires and continued national growth

Electiva Healthcare Group – recognised as one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech-enabled self-pay healthcare groups – is marking a significant first year of trading with a series of senior leadership appointments and a continued focus on strategic acquisition.

In just twelve months, Electiva has expanded its family of hospitals and specialist brands and, according to the company, now delivers a high volume of self-pay procedures across the UK.

Built on a model centred around clinical consistency, structured reporting and data-supported decision-making, Electiva says its approach is designed to support positive patient experiences with streamlined, technology-enhanced pathways.

TRANSFORM: A YEAR OF SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITY FOR THE COSMETIC & WEIGHT-LOSS BRAND

Within the Electiva group, Transform – which the company describes as one of the UK’s most established cosmetic and weight loss providers – has reported a 70% increase in activity over the past year.

Transform states that it now holds the largest market share for mummy makeovers nationally, reinforcing what it describes as its position as one of the UK’s most trusted providers of cosmetic and weight loss procedures.

The growth reflects the brand’s investment in digital tools, structured patient pathways and its focus on what it describes as compassionate care.

Transform has also broadened its clinical portfolio with the introduction of two key service lines: Orthopaedics and Femme, its dedicated gynæcology service.

ELECTIVA EXPANDS IN SCOTLAND WITH THE ACQUISITION OF LA BELLE FORME

A major milestone this year has been Electiva’s acquisition of La Belle Forme, one of Scotland’s best-known providers of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments.

Based in Glasgow and known for its specialist teams and wide range of aesthetic and surgical services, La Belle Forme’s integration into the Electiva group has expanded the company’s footprint in Scotland.

The acquisition supports Electiva’s strategy of partnering with established clinical teams and centres that the company views as aligned with its mission to offer patients more choice and streamlined access across its UK network.

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

To support expanding operations, Electiva has announced three senior appointments:

• Brian Welsh – CEO, Electiva Healthcare Group

• Lee McKinnon – Managing Director, Transform Medical Services

• Laura McLaughlin – Managing Director, Electiva Hospitals Glasgow

Under the leadership of M&A specialist Brian Welsh, Electiva states that it aims to build a national network combining medical expertise, hospitality-style service and accessible finance options across its purpose-built hospitals.

Further acquisitions are planned over the next year to broaden access to tech-enabled elective services in the UK and selected international markets.

The group now includes:

• Transform Medical Services – Cosmetic, Weight Loss, Orthopaedics and Gynaecology

• La Belle Forme – Aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery

• Electiva Hospitals – Purpose-built surgical centres, which the company describes as world-class

LEADERS SPEAK ON A YEAR OF MOMENTUM

Lee Mackinnon, formerly Commercial Director at Transform, said:

“Our mission is to provide safe, dignified and compassionate care that people can trust – for thousands more patients every year. Electiva puts people first in everything we do. Excellence is our standard, powered by precision, professionalism and pride.”

Laura McLaughlin, previously an NHS Registered Nurse specialising in Cardiology, commented:

“Electiva is an exciting movement, and I’m proud to lead our teams in Scotland. The company says it aims to re-define the patient experience through advanced technology and experienced surgical teams.”

ABOUT ELECTIVA

Electiva Healthcare says it is reshaping the landscape of elective care in the UK, with a focus on delivering fast, patient-centred pathways supported by clear communication and finance options.

The company highlights that every surgeon within its network is GMC registered and that its hospitals – including its flagship sites in Manchester and Glasgow – are designed to offer clarity, comfort and confidence throughout the patient journey.