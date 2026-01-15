Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egypt has received 1 billion euros from the European Union and is set to receive a total of 3 billion euros in two tranches in 2026, the International Cooperation Ministry said.
The grant is part of a 5 billion euro ($5.82 billion) macro-financial assistance package from the EU. Egypt received the first tranche in January 2025.
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
Macro-financial assistance is a form of financial support provided by international organizations to countries facing balance of payments problems, aimed at stabilizing their economies.
An economic development package is a set of financial resources and support measures designed to promote economic growth and stability in a specific region or country.
