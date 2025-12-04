MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Edison said on Thursday it would start working next year on renewable projects with a combined capacity of over 500 megawatts (MW), investing more than 600 million euros ($700 million) after adding about 200 MW of green capacity this year.

The new projects, which include about 300 MW of wind power and 200 MW of solar capacity, will be concentrated in regions including Piedmont in northern Italy, Abruzzo in the centre, and Campania, Puglia and Sicily in the south of the country.

The Italian subsidiary of French power group EDF aims to double its installed green capacity in the coming years and is also studying pumped hydro storage projects to support grid flexibility and resilience as part of Italy's decarbonisation goals, Edison said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8566 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach, editing by Giulia Segreti)