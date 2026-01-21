Lagarde Calls for Comprehensive Review of European Economy Amid New Global Order

Economic Review in the Context of Global Changes

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European economy needs a "deep review" to face "the dawn of a new international order", European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told French radio RTL on Wednesday.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Europe

Lagarde said she only expected a slight inflationary effect from U.S. tariffs, with a stronger impact on Germany than on France, but she added European countries would be much stronger if they scrapped non-tariff trade barriers within the bloc.

Lagarde's Insights on Inflation

Trump vowed on Saturday to implement a wave of increasing tariffs from February 1 on EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland, a step major EU states decried as blackmail.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Alessandro Parodi, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)