Posted on January 15, 2026
Posted on January 15, 2026
MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's supervision has contributed to the resilience of the European banking system, providing lenders with a competitive advantage reflected in their much higher market valuations, a top policymaker said on Thursday.
Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels on the topic of simplifying banking regulation, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said it was "very important for Europe" to have "a solvent, resilient banking industry" in "a very complicated world."
"If you look at the valuations of European banks since COVID it is obvious that there is something that, among all of us, we've put together properly and correctly - and they're taking advantage of that even though, for sure, they continue to complain," he said.
