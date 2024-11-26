Banking
ECB will keep cutting rates and focus shifting to growth, VP says
Published : 2 days ago, on
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will keep cutting interest rates as inflation falls and its focus is slowly shifting to growth, which is proving fragile, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told a Finnish newspaper.
“Concerns about high inflation have shifted to economic growth,” Helsingin Sanomat quoted de Guindos as saying. “The trajectory of our monetary policy is clear – if our projections are confirmed, we will continue making our monetary policy stance less restrictive.”
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?