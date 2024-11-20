Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

ECB warns of ‘bubble’ in AI stocks as funds deplete cash buffers

EU flags flying outside tall building

Published : 3 days ago, on

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank warned on Wednesday about a “bubble” in stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI), which could burst abruptly if investors’ rosy expectations are not met.

The warning came as part of the ECB’s twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, a laundry list of risks ranging from wars and tariffs to cracks in the plumbing of the banking system.

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro noted the stock market, particularly in the United States, had become increasingly dependent on a handful of companies perceived as the beneficiaries of the AI boom.

“This concentration among a few large firms raises concerns over the possibility of an AI-related asset price bubble,” the ECB said. Also, in a context of deeply integrated global equity markets, it points to the risk of adverse global spillovers, should earnings expectations for these firms be disappointed.

The ECB noted investors were demanding a low premium to own shares and bonds while funds had cut their cash buffers.

Given relatively low liquid asset holdings and significant liquidity mismatches in some types of open-ended investment funds, cash shortages could result in forced asset sales that could amplify downward asset price adjustments,” the ECB said.

Among other risks, the ECB flagged the euro area was vulnerable to more trade fragmentation – a key source of concerns for policymakers and investors since Donald Trump won the U.S. Presidential election earlier this month.

The President-elect had made tariffs a key element of his pitch to voters during the campaign and several ECB policymakers have said these measures, if implemented, would hurt growth in the euro area.

The ECB also noted euro area governments – particularly Italy and France – would be borrowing at much higher interest rates over the coming decade, strengthening the need for prudent fiscal policies.

 

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post