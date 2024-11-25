Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Trading

ECB policy should not remain restrictive for too long, chief economist says

2024-11-25T061239Z_1_LYNXNPEKAO05K_RTROPTP_4_ECB-POLICY-LANE

Published : 22 hours ago, on

PARIS (Reuters) -There is still some way to go before euro zone inflation is sustainably back at 2% but ECB policy should not remain restrictive for too long, otherwise price growth could fall below target, Philip Lane, the bank’s chief economist said in an interview.

Euro zone inflation has fallen rapidly in recent months, and policymaker are now debating when they could declare victory and whether the current pace of rate cuts is still appropriate.

“Monetary policy should not remain restrictive for too long,” French newspaper Les Echos quoted Lane as saying on Monday. “Otherwise, the economy will not grow sufficiently and inflation will, I believe, fall below the target.”

The ECB has cut rates three times already this year but investors now see a 50% chance it will cut by 50 basis points on Dec 12 instead of the usual 25 given weak growth and rising recession risks.

However, Lane also appeared to temper expectations, warning that inflation was not yet back to where the ECB wanted it because services price growth is too high and most of the recent fall was due to moderating energy costs.

The ECB thus needed to see some rebalancing in the composition of price growth with a decline in services inflation, so it could still reach its 2% target, even if energy, food and goods prices come under upward pressure.

“There is still some distance to go in terms of adjustment for inflation to return to the desired level in a more sustainable way,” Lane said.

November data due this week is expected to show euro zone inflation accelerating to 2.4% from 2.0%. It could then rise further at the end of the year before easing back to 2% by mid-2025, economists say.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Makini Brice)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post