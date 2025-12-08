DUBLIN (Reuters) -European Central Bank policy is in a "good place" the Dutch and Irish central bank governors said on Tuesday, repeating the bank's long-standing mantra that has kept expectations for further rate cuts muted.

"When it comes to inflation itself... I think we're in a good place right now," Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf told a conference, echoing the words of Olaf Sleijpen at the same event in Dublin.

"I do worry a bit about where services inflation sits, which is higher than it should be. I do worry a bit as to what I see happening to food inflation," Makhlouf added.

