Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - Britain's Drax said on ‍Thursday ‌it could repurpose existing infrastructure and grid ⁠links at ‌its Yorkshire power station to run a data centre as soon as 2027, ⁠using resources once dedicated to coal.

"Drax is ​preparing a planning application to ‌support the potential ⁠option for a first phase data centre of about 100 megawatts ​on land identified at Drax Power Station," it said in a statement.

The company also said it expects ​to ‍report full-year ​2025 core profit around the top end of the market estimates, as the UK's power generation demand grows.

Analysts expect Drax to report a ⁠core profit of between 892 million pounds and 909 ​million pounds ($1.19 billion and $1.21 billion) for 2025, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by ‌Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)