Drax plans to turn coal-era infrastructure into data centre by 2027
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Drax said on Thursday it could repurpose existing infrastructure and grid links at its Yorkshire power station to run a data centre as soon as 2027, using resources once dedicated to coal.
"Drax is preparing a planning application to support the potential option for a first phase data centre of about 100 megawatts on land identified at Drax Power Station," it said in a statement.
The company also said it expects to report full-year 2025 core profit around the top end of the market estimates, as the UK's power generation demand grows.
Analysts expect Drax to report a core profit of between 892 million pounds and 909 million pounds ($1.19 billion and $1.21 billion) for 2025, according to a company-compiled consensus.
($1 = 0.7482 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)
