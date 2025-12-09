BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The ‌European Commission on Monday said ‍it ‌objected Universal Music Group's $775-million takeover of Downtown ⁠Music, out ‌of competition concerns.

"The Commission is concerned that UMG may have the ability and ⁠incentive to gain access to commercially sensitive ​data that is stored and ‌processed by Downtown," ⁠it said in a statement.

"Such information advantage for UMG would hamper ​rival labels' ability and incentive to compete with UMG."

The EU competition enforcer had been investigating the deal ​on ‍concerns that ​it may hamper competition and remove an important competitor, but temporarily halted the investigation in September awaiting further information.

Independent labels have criticised the ⁠acquisition and even called for it to be blocked.

Universal ​Music has the opportunity to reply to the Commission's objections and request a hearing with ‌the enforcer, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Bart Meijer)