Beauty retailer Douglas cuts 2026 sales target

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Beauty retailer Douglas cut its sales guidance ‍for ‌2026 and beyond on Thursday, as weak consumer sentiment ⁠weighs on its ‌key markets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The German group expects net sales of between 4.65 ⁠billion and 4.80 billion euros ($5.46 billion and $5.64 billion) in 2026, up ​from the 4.58 billion euros it ‌reported for the financial ⁠year that ended in September.

It had previously forecast annual sales of 5 billion euros by the end ​of next year, as part of medium-term targets announced in 2023.

The personal care and beauty sector has seen weakening demand as lower-income shoppers become ​more ‍reluctant to pay a ​premium for branded goods.

Douglas reported lower than expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 129.8 million euros for its fiscal fourth quarter, citing changing consumer behaviour including higher price sensitivity, ⁠promotional competition and lower supplier bonuses.

Analysts polled by Vara were expecting quarterly ​adjusted EBITDA of 135.7 million euros on average.

Fourth-quarter sales meanwhile rose 2.3% to 981.9 million euros, 1.3% above analysts' forecast.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)

(Reporting ‌by Emanuele Berro and Cian Muenster in Gdansk and Helen Reid in London, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)