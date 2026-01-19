Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Jan 19 (Reuters) - German beauty retailer Douglas reported first-quarter sales in line with market expectations on Monday, but said customers' heightened price sensitivity led to a weaker than expected margin performance in the key holiday shopping period.
Quarterly net sales stood at 1.67 billion euros ($1.94 billion), compared to analysts' mean estimate of 1.68 billion euros in a Vara poll.
The cosmetics retailer confirmed its sales forecast of 4.65 billion to 4.8 billion euros for the financial year running through September 2026.
($1 = 0.8601 euros)
(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Consumer sentiment refers to the overall attitude of consumers toward the economy and their personal financial situation, which can influence their purchasing decisions.
Net sales represent the total revenue from sales of goods or services after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.
Price sensitivity is the degree to which consumers alter their purchasing behavior in response to changes in price.
