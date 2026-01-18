'Be in no doubt' EU will retaliate to any new US tariffs, Ireland says

DUBLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union will retaliate if U.S. tariff threats against European allies over Greenland materialise, but it is premature to consider using the bloc's "Anti-Coercion Instrument", Ireland's prime minister said on Sunday.

"The tempo here has increased very dramatically, very quickly. Be in no doubt that Europe will obviously retaliate if these tariffs are imposed, and that will lead to a very serious situation globally," Micheal Martin said.

"Obviously, dialogue has to happen to prevent that from occurring... We're not getting into specifics just yet, and I think that (the Anti-Coercion Instrument) is a bit premature today but of course it may be put on the table," Martin added in an interview with national broadcaster RTE.

