Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Dollar hugs 13-month peak as market awaits next Fed cue

Rolled US dollar banknotes with George Washington portrait.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar stuck close to a 13-month high on Friday as investors assessed the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path and uncertainty in Europe kept the euro on the back foot, while bitcoin eyed the $100,000 level.

The yen, meanwhile, held its ground against the greenback after domestic core inflation figures remained above the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) 2% target in a sign conditions for further interest rate hikes were falling in place.

The dollar index edged down 0.05% to 107.01, not far off Thursday’s one-year high of 107.15, its highest level since Oct. 4, 2023, with little data this week to dent its march higher.

Data overnight showed U.S. weekly initial jobless claims unexpectedly dropped to a seven-month low but also indicated some slack as it is taking longer for the unemployed to find new jobs, giving the Fed cushion to cut rates again in December.

Global PMIs are due later in the day, although those figures should not “change the dial too much,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

“It’s just trying now to find what the catalysts are … (and) it’s obviously going to be does the Fed cut or not again” in December, Sycamore said.

U.S. PCE for October scheduled for release next Friday will be the focus.

The dollar has rallied around 3% so far this month on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies could reignite inflation and limit the Fed’s ability to cut rates.

Recent comments from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have indicated the central bank may take a slower course in its rate cut path.

Expectations for the path of rate cuts have been scaled back recently, but remain somewhat volatile. Markets are pricing in a 57.8% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s December meeting, down from 72.2% a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Among Trump policies on weighing on investors’ minds were the president-elect’s campaign pledges of tariffs, with Europe and China both likely in the firing line.

But factors such as the scale and sequencing of the incoming president’s policies remain an unknown, and likely will not come to light until after Trump is inaugurated in January.

The euro, which makes up a hefty portion of the dollar index, steadied at $1.0475 after falling to a 13-month low of $1.0461 on Thursday.

The euro has been one of the main casualties of the dollar’s post-election ascent. Recent escalations between Russia and Ukraine and political uncertainty as Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, have further weighed.

Sterling traded at $1.25915, up 0.03% so far on the day.

Bitcoin had the $100,000 mark in its line of sight, holding flat at $98,080.92 after reaching a record high of $99,057 on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency has surged more than 40% since the U.S. election on expectations Trump will loosen the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

The Japanese yen, which had been pushed back below 156 per dollar last week, received a boost as Japan’s core inflation in October held above the central bank’s 2% target to come in 2.3% higher from a year earlier, data showed on Friday.

“The renewed strengthening of underlying inflation coupled with the recent rebound in consumer spending and the renewed weakening of the yen strengthen the case for another BOJ rate hike next month,” Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

The dollar was last down 0.17% on the day at 154.27 yen.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday said that the bank will scrutinise data ahead its rate review next month, and “seriously” take into account the impact yen moves could have on the economic and price outlook.

 

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Stephen Coates)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post