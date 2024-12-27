Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Dollar gains on yen on bets of US growth, inflation
Close-up of a one dollar bill.

Published : 38 seconds ago, on

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar hit a five-month high against the Japanese yen on Thursday on expectations the greenback would be boosted next year by policies by the incoming Donald Trump administration that are expected to boost growth and lift inflation.

Trading volumes were light on Thursday with many traders on holiday after Wednesday’s Christmas holiday and before next week’s New Year holiday.

Looser business regulations and tax cuts are expected to help propel U.S. growth next year while analysts say that a clamp-down on illegal immigration and the prospect of new tariffs on trading partners could increase price pressures, and weigh on the economy longer term.

That has boosted the dollar against its peers, though there remains a lot of uncertainty over exactly what policies will be introduced and what their impact will be.

Rising doubts over how many interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve will be able to undertake next year has added to the dollar rally in the past few weeks.

The U.S. central bank last week cut rates by 25 basis points as expected and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

Fed policymakers raised their inflation projections for 2025 and cut their interest rate forecast to 50 basis points for the year, from 100 basis points.

Money market traders are currently pricing in 38 basis points of cuts next year, implying they see a roughly 50% chance that the Fed will make a second 25 basis point reduction.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits dipped to the lowest in a month last week, consistent with a cooling but still-healthy U.S. labor market.

U.S. retail sales also rose 3.8% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, as intense promotion to drum up sales in what was expected to be a highly competitive holiday season for retailers prompted last-minute shopping among consumers.

The dollar index was last up 0.02% at 108.13. It is holding just below a two-year high of 108.54 reached on Friday.

The euro rose 0.13% to $1.0418. The single currency fell to $1.03435 on Friday, the lowest since Nov. 22.

The greenback gained 0.35% to 157.93 Japanese yen and earlier reached 158.09, the highest since July 17.

The Japanese yen has suffered from the wide interest rate differential between the United States and Japan.

The Bank of Japan expects the economy to move closer to sustainably achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target next year, Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, suggesting the timing of its next interest rate increase was nearing.

In cryptocurrencies bitcoin fell 2.88% to $95,598.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post