Diageo's Belfast workers to resume strike action over pay dispute, union says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite union said on Tuesday some workers at Diageo's Belfast packaging site voted to reject the company's improved pay offer and resume a previously suspended eight-day strike action in December.
About 90 workers at Diageo's Belfast site are demanding a substantial pay increase to close the pay gap with employees at Diageo's site in Runcorn, England.
However, a Diageo spokesperson said that the company expects no disruption to Guinness or Guinness 0.0 supplies over Christmas due to the union's renewed strike action plans.
