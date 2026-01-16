Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck, one of the world's biggest truckmakers, reported a 8% decline in 2025 deliveries on Friday, hit by weaker demand in North America.
The company said it sold 422,510 trucks and buses in 2025, compared with 460,409 a year earlier.
Difficult market conditions in the U.S. led to a 26% decline in its Trucks North America business segment to 141,814 units, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Amir OrusovEditing by Miranda Murray)
Market demand refers to the total quantity of a product or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices during a specific time period.
A sales decline occurs when a company's sales revenue decreases compared to a previous period, often due to reduced demand or market conditions.
A business segment is a distinct part of a company's operations that focuses on a specific market or product line, allowing for targeted management and reporting.
A truckmaker is a manufacturer that specializes in producing trucks and commercial vehicles for transportation and logistics purposes.
A delivery figure represents the total number of units sold or delivered by a company during a specific period, often used to assess performance.
