Top Stories Curvestone AI partners with The White Rose Finance Group to enhance compliance file reviews Curvestone AI partners with The White Rose Finance Group to enhance compliance file reviews

One of the UK’s leading commercial finance networks adopts AI-enabled automation to improve efficiency and oversight

LONDON, 26th November 2025 – Curvestone AI, the AI-powered workflow automation platform that enables complex, high-stakes processes across regulated industries, today announced a strategic partnership with The White Rose Finance Group, a UK-based FCA-authorised principal firm and commercial finance network.

The partnership introduces AI-enabled file review automation across White Rose’s commercial and regulated workflows, reducing review time from hours to minutes while improving consistency, auditability, and data security.

This deployment represents one of the first comprehensive implementations of AI-enabled compliance review within the UK commercial finance network sector. The collaboration enables White Rose Finance to expand review coverage from sample-based checks to near full-file oversight — supporting its compliance team with greater visibility, accuracy, and traceability.

“We looked at whether we should continue manually, outsource, or build something ourselves,” said John Kent, Managing Director of The White Rose Finance Group. “Curvestone’s platform offered the best balance of automation and control — it allows us to streamline compliance checks while ensuring that all outcomes remain subject to human review and sign-off. This strengthens our oversight process and frees up our compliance team to focus on adviser support and quality assurance.”

Curvestone AI's architecture addresses what the company identifies as the "compound error problem" in AI automation: while individual AI tasks might achieve 98% accuracy, multi-step workflows see accuracy degrade rapidly without proper technical design. By maintaining consistency at each step of complex processes, Curvestone's platform enables the sophisticated, document-heavy workflows that regulated industries require to move beyond simple automation by handling genuinely complex compliance scenarios.

The White Rose Finance deployment includes different complexity levels– from basic document presence checks to comprehensive advice reviews – all generating structured, branded PDF reports with full audit trails. The no-code workflow builder allows White Rose Finance to adapt checks as FCA expectations evolve without requiring IT development.

All AI-generated outputs are designed to assist, not replace, human reviewers, ensuring that compliance responsibility and decision-making remain firmly with White Rose Finance.

“We don’t want to build yet another AI assistant that gives you 80% of an answer,” said Dawid Kotur, CEO of Curvestone AI. “The financial services industry runs on precision, and approximation is a deal breaker. This partnership proves that when you solve the compound error problem properly, you can automate the workflows that compliance teams actually depend on — not just the ones that make good demos. We integrate directly with existing systems, adapt to a firm’s own processes, and support both pre-check and post-sale reviews with the auditability that regulators demand.”

The partnership reflects the growing regulatory focus on Consumer Duty, advice quality, and evidence-based oversight. Through automation, White Rose Finance is able to deliver faster, more consistent reviews, improving both efficiency and regulatory readiness.

This announcement follows Curvestone's recent collaboration with Pivotal Group, marking another step-change in AI-enabled compliance for UK financial services.

About Curvestone AI

Curvestone AI powers dependable automation for document-heavy, regulated workflows across financial services, insurance, and legal. Teams use Curvestone to run configurable compliance checks with human-in-the-loop review and audit-ready outputs, improving speed and consistency at scale. Curvestone is ISO 27001-certified and headquartered in London. Learn more at www.curvestone.ai

About The White Rose Finance Group

The White Rose Finance Group is an FCA-authorised principal firm providing commercial finance, property, and business funding solutions through a nationwide appointed representative network.