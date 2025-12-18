Home > Finance > UK consumer spending and confidence is muted, says Currys boss
UK consumer spending and confidence is muted, says Currys boss

Posted on December 18, 2025

LONDON, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence ‍and ‌spending is muted heading into Christmas ⁠and the ‌government's budget last month did little to help, the boss of electricals ⁠retailer Currys said on Thursday.

"What we're concerned ​about is consumers' already ‌high tax burden ⁠has increased further (in the budget) and that will weigh down on ​already muted consumer confidence and spending in the UK," CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after ​Currys ‍reported first ​half results.

He said Currys was planning for little change to the subdued consumer environment in 2026.

"We're not counting on any improvement in ⁠the UK consumer outlook, confidence or spending, looking ​forward," he said.

But he said he was confident Currys could still grow profit despite ‌the tough macro backdrop.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

