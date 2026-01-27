Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 2026
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Cranswick anticipates a strong annual profit, driven by high poultry prices and festive sales. The company benefits from enhanced animal welfare standards.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick on Tuesday projected its annual profit to reach the upper end of analysts' forecast, helped by strong poultry pricing and robust Christmas trading across its Fresh Pork, Convenience and Gourmet festive ranges.
The company, which supplies pork, poultry and prepared foods to major UK retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury's and M&S, has benefited from strong demand in fresh, premium and convenience categories.
Poultry revenue rose significantly compared with the previous year, helped by higher prices for fresh poultry following Cranswick's move to lower stocking density, with fewer birds kept in the same space, as part of its enhanced‑welfare standards.
Last year, the company introduced a multi‑year animal‑welfare improvement plan after its pig operations came under scrutiny.
Analysts were expecting adjusted profit before tax between 211.3 million pounds and 216 million pounds ($289.10 million and $295.53 million) for fiscal 2026, according to a company-compiled consensus.
($1 = 0.7302 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Adjusted profit before tax is a financial metric that shows a company's profitability after excluding certain expenses, providing a clearer view of its operational performance.
Fiscal profit refers to the net income a company earns during a specific fiscal period, after accounting for all expenses, taxes, and costs.
Revenue growth is the increase in a company's sales over a specific period, often expressed as a percentage, indicating the company's ability to expand its business.
Poultry pricing refers to the cost of chicken and other poultry products in the market, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and production costs.
