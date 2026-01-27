Cranswick Anticipates Strong Annual Profit Driven by Poultry Prices

Cranswick's Financial Outlook

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick on Tuesday projected its annual profit to reach the upper end of analysts' forecast, helped by strong poultry pricing and robust Christmas trading across its Fresh Pork, Convenience and Gourmet festive ranges.

Impact of Poultry Prices

The company, which supplies pork, poultry and prepared foods to major UK retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury's and M&S, has benefited from strong demand in fresh, premium and convenience categories.

Christmas Trading Performance

Poultry revenue rose significantly compared with the previous year, helped by higher prices for fresh poultry following Cranswick's move to lower stocking density, with fewer birds kept in the same space, as part of its enhanced‑welfare standards.

Animal Welfare Initiatives

Last year, the company introduced a multi‑year animal‑welfare improvement plan after its pig operations came under scrutiny.

Analysts were expecting adjusted profit before tax between 211.3 million pounds and 216 million pounds ($289.10 million and $295.53 million) for fiscal 2026, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7302 pounds)

