Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Covestro shareholders accept ADNOC’s XRG takeover offer
Covestro sign at Chempark entrance, corporate headquarters.

Published : 24 hours ago, on

(Refiles to correct timing of Egypt JV in paragraph 10)

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI (Reuters) – XRG, the international investments arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on Thursday it will become the new majority shareholder in Covestro after the German chemicals maker’s shareholders approved a takeover offer.

Shares tendered and bought by XRG are equivalent to 91.32% of Covestro’s total outstanding shares, XRG said. The takeover still needs to meet regulatory conditions and is expected to close in the second half of next year.

ADNOC struck a deal in October to buy Covestro for 14.7 billion euros ($15.28 billion), including debt, for what will be its biggest ever takeover.

The deal is the largest recorded foreign acquisition by a Gulf company, as the hydrocarbon-rich region seeks to accelerate investments to reduce dependence on oil amid the global transition to cleaner energy.

It is the second biggest takeover by a Middle Eastern firm after Israeli company Teva Pharmaceuticals’ purchase of Allergan’s generic drugs business in 2015, according to Dealogic data.

“Today’s significant milestone marks the first major transformational investment for XRG in chemicals, accelerating our ambition to become a top five global chemicals player,” XRG Executive Chairman Sultan Al Jaber, also ADNOC’s group chief executive, said in a statement.

ADNOC has big ambitions in petrochemicals, which it sees as key to its future growth along with gas, liquefied natural gas and renewable energy.

The state oil giant has done a string of deals in gas and chemicals this year. Last month, it said it was creating XRG to focus on overseas investments in lower-carbon energy including gas and chemicals, saying it was valued at more than $80 billion.

XRG’s board, announced last week, includes Blackstone’s Jon Gray and former BP boss Bernard Looney.

XRG closed a deal with BP this week for a new natural gas venture in Egypt, with the British oil major holding 51% and XRG 49%.

($1 = 0.9622 euros)

(This story has been refiled to clarify that the deal was closed this week, not last, in paragraph 10)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Potter)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post