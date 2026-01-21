Continental Achieves Full-Year Sales and Profitability Goals

Continental's Financial Performance Overview

Jan 21 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Continental on Wednesday reported preliminary full-year sales in line with its own guidance.

The group said sales are expected to come in at around 19.7 billion euros ($23.06 billion) for 2025, compared with its guidance range of 19.5-21 billion euros.

The group's margin of adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over sales in 2025 is expected at 10.2%, meting the own guidance range of between 10% to 11%, the company said in a statement.

Sales and EBIT Margin Expectations

However, the margin in the ContiTech division would be around 4.9%, falling short of its outlook of 6%-7%, the company said, explaining the reasons with, among others, the lack of market recovery, transformation expenses and currency measures.

ContiTech Division Performance

"Nevertheless, this does not affect our plans to sell ContiTech this year," CFO Roland Welzbacher said in a statement, referring the lower-than-expected results in the division.

($1 = 0.8543 euros)

