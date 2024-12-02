Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Technology

Computer chip group SEMI says EU needs assertive industrial policy
Close-up of electronic circuit board with microchips.

Published : 21 hours ago, on

AMSTERDAM(Reuters) – The incoming European Commission should follow recommendations made by Mario Draghi for a more coherent industrial policy and launch a European “Chips Act 2.0” to remain competitive against the U.S. and China, industry group SEMI Europe said on Monday.

SEMI said it backed the report issued in September by the former ECB chief, including the need for a centralised EU budget, a “fast-track” approval process for strategic high tech projects, and additional spending to strengthen the European semiconductor ecosystem beyond the original 2023 Chips Act.

As the U.S. and China have rolled out export restrictions on chip technology and strategic minerals, the EU should make quick decisions on its own export policy “to protect EU strategic interests and to assert a strong EU voice on the global stage”, SEMI’s statement said.

SEMI is the broader of Europe’s two main trade semiconductor industry groups, with 300 members representing firms including top equipment supplier ASML, as well manufacturers and research centres.

The other is ESIA, representing chipmakers such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics and NXP.

In an interview with Reuters last week, ESIA’s chief also called for a Chips Act 2.0 that would support manufacturing in “legacy and foundational” chips, where the leading European firms face increasing competition from state-subsidised Chinese rivals.

The SEMI recommendations said that while it supported Chips Act goals such as attracting new manufacturing, the EU should also offer incentives to support new technologies and the semiconductor supply chain, which it said were increasingly important for the success of Europe’s green transition.

 

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post