EU regulators to investigate MSC, BlackRock's bid for Hutchison's Barcelona terminal
EU regulators to investigate MSC, BlackRock's bid for Hutchison's Barcelona terminal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into BlackRock and MSC's bid for CK Hutchison's terminal at Barcelona port, saying the deal could lead to higher results or reduce the quality of container terminal services.
The European Commission said the merged entity may block rival container liner shipping companies, with MSC getting preferential treatment.
It will decide by April 30 whether to clear the deal. Reuters was the first to report that the EU competition enforcer would launch an investigation into the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category