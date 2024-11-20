Business
Cinven secures Italian nod to sell minority stake in Synlab to Labcorp
Published : 3 days ago, on
ROME (Reuters) – Private equity firm Cinven secured a conditional approval from Italian authorities over its plan to sell a 15% stake in diagnostic service provider Synlab to laboratory operator Labcorp, a government document sent to parliament showed.
Golden powers legislation requires Italian government approval for any decision which results in changes in the ownership, control or availability of strategic assets in the country.
Italy’s cabinet authorised the transaction on Nov. 12 with some unspecified conditions, according to the document.
Announced in September, the deal is worth some 150 million euros ($158.48 million).
($1 = 0.9465 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Louise Heavens)
