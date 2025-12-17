Home > Finance > Cinven announces departure of two senior executives amid UK pricing probe
Finance

Cinven announces departure of two senior executives amid UK pricing probe

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - International private equity firm Cinven ‍said on ‌Wednesday co-managing partner Supraj Rajagopalan and chief ⁠financial officer Alex ‌Leslie, who is also the chief operating officer, will step down from their roles and ⁠leave the firm.

Mike Colato, former CFO who currently serves ​as senior advisor, will take over ‌as interim COO ⁠and CFO, the company said.

Rajagopalan's departure comes as UK regulators consider asking a court ​to ban him over alleged price-gouging by a drugmaker previously owned by Cinven, the Financial Times reported. He decided to ​leave ‍due to uncertainty ​created by the competition watchdog's investigation, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

In May, the Court of Appeal upheld the CMA's finding of excessive and unfair ⁠pricing in the supply of liothyronine tablets in the UK, ​reinstating a penalty of 51.9 million pounds ($69.49 million) on Cinven.

The company declined to comment on the reason for ‌the management changes.

($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Related Posts
EU reaches initial agreement on tighter EU-Mercosur safeguards
EU reaches initial agreement on tighter EU-Mercosur safeguards
Big marketing push by Nike is unlikely to boost earnings just yet
Big marketing push by Nike is unlikely to boost earnings just yet
Regulator orders inspections on some Airbus A320s after fuselage flaw
Regulator orders inspections on some Airbus A320s after fuselage flaw
Telefonica to delist ADSs from NYSE over cost, administrative burdens
Telefonica to delist ADSs from NYSE over cost, administrative burdens
Austria's Raiffeisen names former executive Hoellerer as new CEO
Austria's Raiffeisen names former executive Hoellerer as new CEO
EU carbon tax changes for metals are not enough, industry says
EU carbon tax changes for metals are not enough, industry says
Kraft Heinz's new CEO to oversee corporate split, possible asset sales
Kraft Heinz's new CEO to oversee corporate split, possible asset sales
Britain to overhaul benchmark rules to cut industry burden
Britain to overhaul benchmark rules to cut industry burden
Novartis, Roche near US drug price deal, Bloomberg News reports
Novartis, Roche near US drug price deal, Bloomberg News reports
Sarajevo takes steps on air quality after most-polluted city ranking
Sarajevo takes steps on air quality after most-polluted city ranking
Poland’s financial watchdog takes legal steps over suspected market abuse in Energa shares
Poland’s financial watchdog takes legal steps over suspected market abuse in Energa shares
Polish financial regulator gives green light for Erste's takeover of Santander
Polish financial regulator gives green light for Erste's takeover of Santander

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Brazil threatens to abandon Mercosur-EU deal as Italy, France seek delay

Brazil threatens to abandon Mercosur-EU deal as Italy, France seek delay

EU rules out UK exemption from carbon border levy until markets link

EU rules out UK exemption from carbon border levy until markets link

Poland prioritises domestic arms purchases under EU SAFE programme

Poland prioritises domestic arms purchases under EU SAFE programme

G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release

G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release

UK's Inocea Group eyes acquisition of Germany warship builder GNYK, source says

UK's Inocea Group eyes acquisition of Germany warship builder GNYK, source says

UBS hires L&G's CIO to co-head $1.8 trillion investments unit

UBS hires L&G's CIO to co-head $1.8 trillion investments unit

Criteria lifts Naturgy stake to 26% after buying 2% from BlackRock

Criteria lifts Naturgy stake to 26% after buying 2% from BlackRock

US allows oil sales from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project through June 18

US allows oil sales from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project through June 18

UK exempts Egypt's Zohr gas field from Russia sanctions

UK exempts Egypt's Zohr gas field from Russia sanctions

ECB proposes extending Elderson's mandate at bank supervision arm

ECB proposes extending Elderson's mandate at bank supervision arm

Exclusive-Poland to start producing anti-personnel mines to lay along eastern border

Exclusive-Poland to start producing anti-personnel mines to lay along eastern border

German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts

German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts

View All Finance Posts