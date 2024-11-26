Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

China’s yuan slides to four-month low on Trump’s tariff promise

Close-up of Chinese currency notes folded

Published : 1 day ago, on

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The yuan fell against the U.S. dollar to its weakest in nearly four months after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

Offshore yuan dropped roughly 0.3% on the news to 7.2730 per dollar, its lowest since July 30, while onshore yuan also fell after the market opening.

The directional impact is clear for the yuan – weaker – but Chinese authorities will be nervous about devaluing too much and encouraging outflows,” said Ben Bennett, head of investment strategy for Asia at LGIM.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1910 per dollar, which was 450 pips firmer than the Reuters’ estimate.

The effectiveness of the fixing as a tool to manage yuan depreciation expectations is limited, said analysts at Nomura in a note.

We believe that, if onshore spot USD/CNY rises above the 7.30 level, market activity will shift where USD demand strengthens versus sellers,” the Nomura analysts said, adding that this will present a challenge to authorities if they don’t allow the yuan fixing to get weaker.

Nomura suggested to go long dollar against the offshore yuan.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2524 per dollar and was last trading 105 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2553 as of 0239 GMT.

Actual tariff announcements and negotiations will drive the yuan in coming quarters, said Liang Ding, an analyst at research firm Macro Hive.

“Given the ‘promise made, promise kept’ rhetoric of the Trump campaign, markets may begin to price in additional risk premia related to the second trade war as Trump’s inauguration approaches,” Ding said.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar after the initial round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

As part of his pitch to boost American manufacturing during the recent election campaign, Trump said he would impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

The proposed tariffs, as well as other policies such as tax cuts, are seen as inflationary and likely to keep U.S. interest rates relatively high, hurting currencies of U.S. trading partners.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.075% lower at 107.27.

LEVELS AT 02:39 GMT

INSTRUMENT CURRENT UP/DOWN( % DAY’S DAY’S

vs USD -) VS. CHANGE HIGH LOW

PREVIOUS YR-TO-

CLOSE % DATE

Spot yuan 7.2553 -0.21 -2.12 7.2466 7.2568

<CNY=CFXS

Offshore 7.2629 -0.24 -1.91 7.2518 7.273

yuan spot

 

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast.)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post