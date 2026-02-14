China's Foreign Minister Warns Against Emotional Calls for Decoupling

China's Stance on US Relations

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against "knee-jerk" calls for the United States to distance itself from China.

Call for Pragmatic Policy

Calling for a "positive and pragmatic" policy from Washington, he said the best outcome for both would be cooperation.

Risks of Decoupling

"The other prospect is seeking decoupling from China and severing supply chains and to oppose China on everything in a purely emotional, knee-jerk way," he said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Sarah Marsh and Tomasz Janowski)