China’s CNOOC sells US assets to Britain’s INEOS
2024-12-14T062902Z_2_LYNXMPEKBD01F_RTROPTP_4_CHINA-TRADE-EXPO

Published : 1 day ago, on

The Chinese oil and gas major said CNOOC Energy Holdings U.S.A. entered into a sales agreement with a subsidiary of INEOS relating to CNOOC’s upstream oil and gas assets in the U.S. part of the Gulf of Mexico.

The deal primarily includes non-operator interests in oil and gas projects such as the Appomattox and Stampede fields.

INEOS paid just under $2 billion for the assets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who was not authorised to speak to media.

CNOOC said the transaction price was in line with market conditions but did not provide a figure, while INEOS declined to comment on the price.

The Chinese firm aims to optimise its global asset portfolio and will work with INEOS towards a smooth transition, CNOOC International Chairman Liu Yongjie said in the statement.

CNOOC has been sounding out potential buyers of its interests in U.S. oil and gas fields since 2022.

Reuters had reported earlier CNOOC was considering an exit from operations in Britain, Canada and the United States over concerns those assets could become subject to Western sanctions because China had not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing, Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

