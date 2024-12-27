China’s BYD offers year-end discounts of up to 11.5%

UncategorizedChina’s BYD offers year-end discounts of up to 11.5%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is offering discounts until Jan. 26 on two of its hybrid and EV models, according to its website.
Both Song Pro DM-i and Qin Plus EV are now priced from 99,800 yuan ($13,673), down 11.5% and 9.1% respectively from their previous sticker prices.
($1 = 7.2990 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
