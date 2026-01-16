China Halts Electricity Imports from Russia Amid Price Concerns

By Anastasia Lyrchikova

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China has stopped imports of electric power supplies from Russia, Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation and high prices, while Russia said it was ready to resume sales and talks were taking place.

China's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia's energy ministry told Reuters the priority was to meet rising demand for power in Russia's Far East, but that it could resume supplies to China depending on the terms agreed.

"Russia could resume electricity exports to China if it receives a corresponding request from Beijing and if mutually beneficial cooperation terms are reached," it said. It did not clarify whether the decision to halt supply was led by China or Russia.

Russia's supplier of electric power to China, InterRAO, said talks were taking place but neither side planned to terminate their contract.

"At present, the parties are actively exploring opportunities for electricity trade," it said. "The Chinese side, with which we are in constant contact, has also not expressed any interest in terminating the contract."

Kommersant newspaper linked the halt to higher power prices in Russia compared with China's domestic prices.

InterRAO supplies power to China under a long‑term contract via interstate transmission lines in the Far East.

The contract, signed in 2012, provides for the delivery of about 100 billion kilowatt-hours to China over 25 years.

The transmission capacity of interstate lines connecting the Far Eastern power system with China's northeastern provinces allows for deliveries of up to 7 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

However, after a record export level of 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours in 2022, Russia has been reducing supplies to China due to system constraints and a power capacity shortage in its Far East, where electricity demand is growing.

In 2023, exports to China fell to 3.1 billion kilowatt-hours. In 2024 they declined further to 0.9 billion kilowatt-hours.

The fall continued in 2025: in the first nine months, only 0.3 billion kilowatt-hours were delivered to China.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, additional reporting by Colleen Howe in Beijing; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Barbara Lewis)