SHENZHEN, China, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China and Russia held their third round of joint anti-missile drills on Russian territory in early December, China's defence ministry said late on Saturday.

The exercises were not targeted at any third party or in response to any current international situations, according to a post on the ministry's website.

The two countries held talks on missile defence and strategic stability last month and held artillery and anti-submarine drills in the Sea of Japan in August.

Russia and China signed a "no-limits" strategic partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, pledging to conduct regular military exercises to rehearse coordination between their armed forces.

Both countries have expressed concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a "golden dome" missile shield and his stated intention to resume nuclear weapons testing after a break of more than 30 years.

