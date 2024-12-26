Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Uncategorized

China revises up 2023 GDP to $17.73 trln, rules out impact on 2024 figure
Shipping containers at busy harbour port.

Published : 16 seconds ago, on

BEIJING (Reuters) -China revised upwards its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.7% to 129.4 trillion yuan ($17.73 trillion), a top statistics official said on Thursday, while releasing the fifth national economic census.

Policy support late this year has set China’s economy on track to hit a growth target of “around 5%” as activity warmed slightly, but challenges such as potential U.S. tariff hikes still weigh on prospects for next year.

Kang Yi, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing, the capital, adding that the bureau would publish further details of the revision on its website in the next few days.

China’s economy has “withstood the test of multiple internal and external risks over the past five years, and maintained a generally stable trend while progressing,” Kang said.

The fifth economic census carried out over the past five years encompassed the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on the economy, he said.

The international environment had witnessed “profound and complex changes” since the previous such census, he added.

The revision of 2023 GDP would not have a significant impact on China’s 2024 GDP growth rate, Lin Tao, the bureau’s deputy head, told the same briefing, however.

On Thursday, the World Bank raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2024 and 2025, but warned that subdued household and business confidence, along with headwinds in the property sector, would keep weighing it down next year.

The economic census showed changes in China’s job market, with 25.6% more people employed in the tertiary industries at the end of 2023 than at the end of 2018, but secondary industries had 4.8% fewer employees.

As a severe property crisis hobbles a macroeconomic rebound, employees of property developers fell 27% to 2.71 million by the end of 2023 against the corresponding 2018 figure, the economic census data showed.

Overall employment in the property industry rose 40.2% to stand at 1.04 million by the end of 2023 over the figure at the end of 2018.

Tertiary industries range from retail to transport, catering, accommodation, finance and property, while secondary industries cover mining, manufacturing, utilities and construction, for example.

($1=7.2992 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ellen Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post