China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries
Published : 1 day ago, on
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will expand its visa-free arrangements to include Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro and other countries, effective from Nov. 30, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
It will also extend the visa-free stay period to 30 days from 15 days for citizens of all 38 countries within its visa-free program, state television CCTV reported.
China has previously granted visa-free arrangements for South Korea and some European countries to boost tourism and trade amid a sluggish economy.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Ethan Wang; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
