Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Carrefour eases Brazil tensions after CEO’s meat snub

Carrefour logo on building exterior panels.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Dominique Vidalon and Gabriel Araujo

PARIS/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Carrefour apologised on Tuesday after its CEO Alexandre Bompard’s criticism of South American meat last week angered Brazilian companies and caused suppliers to cut beef deliveries to the food retailer’s Brazilian subsidiary.

The Brazilian unit, which operates Carrefour, Atacadao and Sam’s Club stores, said beef deliveries had not “occurred as scheduled” since last Thursday, causing temporary shortages of some cuts.

“The delivery schedule of beef products has resumed and the company expects the normalisation of resupply of such products during the coming days,” the unit of the French supermarket said in a securities filing.

Bompard said last week that the trade deal being discussed between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur trade bloc presented the “risk of meat production spilling over into the French market (and) failing to meet its requirements and standards”.

His remarks, made in a letter to leaders of France’s farm lobbies and posted on social media, were blasted by Brazilian agribusiness groups as “protectionist.

On Tuesday, Carrefour headquarters said it regretted that the remarks had been “perceived as a questioning of our partnership with Brazilian agriculture or as criticism of it”.

“We never set French agriculture against Brazilian agriculture, as our two beloved countries share a deep love for the land, its cultivation and quality food,” it added.

Sao Paulo-traded shares of Carrefour Brasil rose as much as 5.5% following the statement, before paring some gains. Brazil’s benchmark stock index Bovespa rose 0.5%.

Abiec, a beef lobby representing large processors including JBS, Marfrig and Minerva welcomed the apology.

In a statement, Abiec said it hoped “operations of the French retailer could be resumed,” in a sign that meat companies would resume meat supplies to Carrefour’s stores in Brazil.

“Based on the positive stock reaction, it seems that the market may be pricing a fast resolution,” Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

They noted that although beef usually represents only a small percentage of sales, the broader protein category was more important and helped to drive customer traffic, explaining “the urgency to normalize the supply as fast as possible.”

Brazil’s agriculture ministry also said it had received a letter from Bompard apologising for his remarks.

Carrefour said it sources meat sold in France almost exclusively from France and meat sold in Brazil exclusively from Brazil, adding it would continue to do so.

Bompard’s remarks came amid protests by French farmers against a potential EU free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc formed by Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting and writing by Helen Reid and Ana Mano; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Mark Potter, Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post