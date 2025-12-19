Home > Finance > Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise
Finance

Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Anuja Bharat Mistry

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp forecast strong annual profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on Friday, banking on higher ticket prices and resilient demand for its cruise itineraries and recreational experiences.

Shares of Carnival were up as much as 10.2%. Carnival said it plans to unify its dual-listing structure into a single company, listed solely on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company also reinstated its dividend payouts after suspending them following the impact from the pandemic. It declared an initial dividend of 15 cents per share with a record date of February 13, 2026.

Affluent consumers have shrugged off macroeconomic challenges and maintained discretionary spending, fueling growth across entertainment, hotels and leisure travel.

The company, which said in September its targeted investment efforts were helping take share from land-based activities such as resorts and hotels, has also been leaning into AI to improve in areas such as marketing.

It is also investing in private islands, such as the recently opened Celebration Key, to attract travelers, with more destinations such as RelaxAway and Half Moon Cay planned for 2026.

"CCL's winning combination of affordable packages to popular destinations has withstood consumer health and economic uncertainty over the past few months," said Kim Noland, analyst with Gimme Credit.

Carnival said its booking trends rose over the last three months, hinting at a strong momentum heading into the wave season, a period of cruise promotions that starts right after winter holidays and lasts until the end of March.

"Strong booking volumes continued from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, even outpacing prior year's robust levels, which is a favorable indicator for wave season," said CEO Josh Weinstein.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be up to $2.48, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.43 according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted profit was 34 cents per share, above analysts' estimates of 25 cents.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Related Posts
ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady
ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase
UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom
Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request

French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith

UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

View All Finance Posts