Campari shares up after Reuters report of main investor nearing 400 million euro tax settlement

MILAN, Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian spirits group Campari rose on Wednesday, ‍bucking ‌a lower Milan market, after Reuters reported that its main shareholder Lagfin ⁠is in advanced talks with ‌the Italian Revenue Agency to settle a tax dispute.

Lagfin is set to pay around 400 million euros ($466 million), roughly a third of the sum initially ⁠sought by authorities, sources told Reuters late on Tuesday. Italian authorities in October had seized ​1.29 billion euros worth of Campari shares in ‌relation to a probe on ⁠alleged tax evasion.

Analysts welcomed the prospect of a settlement, saying the development removed risks weighing on the stock, including the possibility that ​Lagfin may have been forced to sell Campari shares to fund the tax bill.

Luxembourg-based Lagfin, controlled by Italy's Garavoglia family, will pay the settlement in instalments, the sources said. The first tranche of ​150 ‍million euros, due by ​year-end, will be covered with funds already set aside, one of the sources told Reuters.

"I think this should go a long way into removing the perceived overhang risk: the amount is relatively small and can be paid in successive instalments, so the chances of a forced sale ⁠of Campari shares are now quite low in my view," Mediobanca Securities analysts wrote in a ​note.

Campari shares were up 1.4% by 0945 GMT, while Italy's FTSE Mib is down 0.4%.

Banca Akros analysts said a tax settlement of 400 million euros would be "positive news for Campari, ‌as it would remove an element of uncertainty that still weighs on the equity story.”

($1 = 0.8592 euros)

