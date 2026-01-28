Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
C3.AI is reportedly in talks to merge with Automation Anywhere, potentially leading to an IPO. The report remains unverified by Reuters.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enterprise artificial intelligence software provider C3.AI is in talks to merge with privately held startup Automation Anywhere, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
If the deal materializes, Automation Anywhere would buy C3.AI and go public as a result, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
