Britain's PM discusses position on Greenland with Trump over call
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with United States President Donald Trump this evening and also set out his position on Greenland.
Both leaders discussed the joint operation to intercept the Marinera tanker, recent progress on Ukraine and the U.S. operation in Venezuela, the statement said.
Starmer had earlier said he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland, saying no one else should determine the future of the vast territory after Trump said he needed it for defence.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
