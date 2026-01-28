Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 28, 2026
BBC appoints Rhodri Talfan Davies as interim director general following Tim Davie's resignation, effective April 2, amid criticism of the news service.
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's BBC said its Director-General Tim Davie would stand down on April 2 and would be replaced by Rhodri Talfan Davies, current director of nations, on an interim basis until a permanent leader was appointed.
Davie resigned from the broadcaster in November following criticism of its news service centred on the misleading editing of a video clip of U.S. President Donald Trump.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)
