Dec 10 (Reuters) - ‌Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, supported by gains ‍in ‌banking stocks as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The ⁠FTSE 100 closed up 0.1%, while ‌the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index dipped 0.4% to a two-week low.

Lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered rose 3.2% and 2.2%, respectively, following bullish recommendations from BofA Global Research.

The ⁠FTSE 350 banks index rose 1.8% and led gains among the sectors.

The Fed is widely ​expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis ‌points to the 3.50%-3.75% range, but ⁠may signal a non-committal or even hawkish approach to next year's rate path given the division among policymakers.

The decision is due at 1900 GMT.

Traders ​are also looking ahead to UK GDP data for October on Friday. Signs of easing inflation and a weakening labour market have pushed traders to price in a 25 bps rate cut from the Bank ​of England ‍next week, with further ​cuts seen next year.

Among other stocks, Pearson climbed 2% after J.P. Morgan named the education company one of its top picks in the media sector.

FirstGroup added 5% after the transport operator was named the preferred bidder for London's Overground suburban rail network in a contract worth about 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

Berkeley ⁠rose 3.2% after the homebuilder maintained its annual guidance and voiced confidence in the long-term outlook for London, ​its key market.

Evoke surged 14% after the William Hill UK and 888 owner said it was reviewing strategic options including a potential sale, just weeks after tax hikes on online gaming and sports ‌betting forced it to withdraw its financial guidance.

($1 = 0.7502 pounds)

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru. Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Potter)